South Carolina’s utilization rate of Pfizer vaccine at 31%; Moderna vaccine still unknown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control has so far received nearly 200,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to fight against the coronavirus, but it’s unclear exactly how many have been administered in the state.
The Pfizer vaccine is heading to hospitals and healthcare facilities to vaccinate frontline health care workers, while the Moderna vaccine is being administered to those in long-term care facilities.
FORGING AHEAD | WMBF investigates South Carolina’s vaccine distribution process
DHEC said on Tuesday they had received a total of 112,125 Pfizer vaccine doses to distribute amongst enrolled providers, while 84,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine are going toward a federal program in conjunction with CVS Health and Walgreens to vaccinate those in long-term care facilities.
On Wednesday, DHEC reported that 35,158 doses had been administered of the Pfizer vaccine. This shows that about 31% of the Pfizer vaccine that has been distributed to the state has been utilized. A coronavirus update on Tuesday indicated 31,511 doses of vaccine had been administered, which is about 28%.
DHEC said the number of doses administered to long-term care facilities is not yet available since it’s being run through a federal program. This leaves nearly 43% of the state’s total receipt of vaccines unaccounted for.
Some South Carolina state lawmakers have been concerned with the rate that vaccine has been administered.
In a tweet, Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-District 42, said in part Tuesday, “I find this extremely troubling. At this pace, we’ll be here next year having the same conversation.”
Rep. Neal Collins, R-District 5, tweeted Wednesday, “At this rate, it’ll take us 6.76 yrs, or until Sept 2027 for 100%.”
