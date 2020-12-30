Rice explains why he voted against $2,000 stimulus checks

By Patrick Lloyd | December 30, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 7:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina U.S. Rep. Tom Rice was one of 134 members of the House of Representatives who voted against a bill that would give Americans $2,000 in stimulus money.

He spoke with WMBF News Wednesday to explain his vote.

Rice believes $2,000 would’ve been given to many people who don’t actually need it.

“The purpose of the government is not to provide a comfortable living for every American,” Rice said. “I mean, Americans have personal responsibility.”

Rice believes the bill cost too much for the country.

“I wish that I could wave a magic wand and make everything OK,” Rice said. “If $600 isn’t enough and $2,000 isn’t enough, then why don’t we do $10,000 or $20,000 or $100,000? And the reason is because we’re borrowing it from ourselves and from our children and grandchildren.”

Rice’s vote against the bill was a rare moment where he disagreed with President Donald Trump.

Trump’s request to increase payments to $2,000 came after the House of Representatives already voted to approve a bill giving Americans $600.

“It had been negotiated by the White House and the White House had encouraged us to vote for it,” Rice said. “The President comes out a few hours later and says that he’s not going to sign it and it’s not good enough. Well, he negotiated the doggone thing.”

The future of the $2,000 stimulus checks lies in the hands of the Senate.

