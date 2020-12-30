Police: Man forced his way into Myrtle Beach home, kidnapped victim

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing kidnapping charges after police said he took a victim from a Myrtle Beach home.
Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to a kidnapping in progress. Investigators said a suspect, identified as 23-year-old Martin Gail, had come to a home looking for the victim, forced his way into the home and then kidnapped the victim.
A police report shows a responding officer was headed down Highway 15 and Session Street when he was flagged down by a man who said Gail had taken his daughter.
“At this time, I began to search the area and immediately heard screaming and branches snapping east of Highway 15 in the wood line near Session Street,” the police report stated.
The responding officers were able to locate the victim fighting off Gail before he ran off. Officers recovered the victim and got her to safety.
A perimeter was set up and Gail was located a short time later by Horry County police officers.
Gail is charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault.
He is currently in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department awaiting a bond hearing.
