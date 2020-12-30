NAACP files motion to prevent Myrtle Beach from implementing traffic loop after verdict

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The NAACP has filed a motion asking a court to amend its decision to allow the city of Myrtle Beach to use of a 23-mile traffic loop for future events.
According to court documents, the motion was filed in U.S. District Court in Florence on Dec. 22.
The NAACP had sued the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department for implementing policies they allege discriminated against the mostly African-American attendees of Bikefest, which is also known as Black Bike Week.
A federal jury ruled earlier this month that the city of Myrtle Beach’s traffic loop would have been used regardless of race.
But that same jury also found the city of Myrtle Beach had proved “by a preponderance of the evidence that it would have made the same decision anyway, even if it had not considered race in its official actions regarding Black Bike Week,” according to court documents.
The NAACP argues in the new motion they are entitled to injunctive relief because the jury found racial motivation in the city’s Black Bike Week operations.
According to court documents, the injunction would prevent the city “from continuing to engage in the challenged forms of discriminatory conduct and directing that Defendant take all affirmative steps necessary to prevent repeated occurrences of discriminatory conduct in the future.”
The traffic loop first went into effect in 2015 following deadly shootings on Ocean Boulevard during the 2014 Bikefest over Memorial Day weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.