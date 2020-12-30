Horry County Fire Rescue crews begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue personnel have started rolling up their sleeves to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
First responders such as firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement who are at risk of COVID-19 exposure are part of South Carolina’s Phase 1-A.
They received their shots on Wednesday at Grand Strand Medical Center.
HCFR officials said over the next few days, first responders will cycle through the hospital on a voluntary basis to receive their vaccination shots.
Horry County Fire Rescue was approved to be an administration site for the vaccine, but HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey explained that GSMC offered to vaccinate their first responders before they receive their vaccine allotment from DHEC.
