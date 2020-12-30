Horry County Council chairman: COVID-19, ongoing lawsuit making planning for 2021 difficult

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Horry County Council looks ahead to the start of 2021, some lingering issues from 2020 are in the air.
“The thing we have to do first is finish with the budget,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.
He added, without finishing the budget it’s hard to move forward with anything else.
Between the pandemic and the ongoing lawsuit with the city of Myrtle Beach over hospitality fees, Gardner said they’re working with a lot of unknowns, and a lot less money.
“It’s gonna be a great year, we just have to figure out where we’re starting out at,” he added.
He said things will get better once they figure out how to balance the budget. After that, they’ll be able to accomplish more of what the council typically focuses on each year.
“Some of the roads that we got, public safety is always a priority. We always have to prioritize public safety. And then some capital improvements by the end of the year. We’ve got all this stuff laid out, we’re gonna get it done.”
He also said when it comes to accomplishments from 2020, they broke ground on the new Emergency Operations Center this year.
He added that they’re working on revamping Horry County Fire Station No. 13 in Longs. Although right now, the project is behind schedule.
He also admitted, they got behind in their flooding study because of the extra work the pandemic brought on.
But Gardner said he’s proud of what they accomplished this year.
“We kept the county running. We kept people working. And we did not fall down on any services,” he said.
Council will meet in the next month for a budget workshop. It was pushed back from December because the county is still at odds with the city of Myrtle Beach and other area municipalities over the distribution of hospitality fees collected throughout the county.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.