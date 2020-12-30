FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather with increasing rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather returns to the Carolinas for end the of 2020 and into 2021. Unfortunately, that warmth will be accompanied by showers and a few thunderstorms at times.
While it’s another cool start to the day, temperatures will rebound to the lower 60s across the Grand Strand this afternoon. Inland locations will see temperatures slowly rising through the day with readings in the low-middle 50s. Skies will turn cloudy throughout the day today with an isolated shower chance at 20%. It’s not enough to cancel any plans but it is the start of our daily rain chances through the weekend.
Southerly winds will arrive in full force on Thursday, bringing in warmer weather. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s as we end 2020 and look forward to 2021. Southerly winds will also increase the humidity and cloud cover throughout the day, leading to additional chances for showers throughout the day on Thursday. The best chance looks to be Thursday afternoon with even an isolated thunderstorm or two possible.
Mild and unsettled weather will continue as we start off 2021. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 70 once again on Friday with showers and a few storms working into the area late Friday and into the overnight hours. There is a level one risk for a strong or severe storm but the main concern will just be gusty winds along with periods of heavy rain at times Friday night into Saturday morning.
As we head into the weekend, another system looks to take aim at the region for rain chances on Saturday with more of an off and on type of rain throughout the day on Saturday and into Sunday morning. It’s still too early on specifics with this system as the system beforehand will have a lot of impact on how this second system interacts with our area. Just know, rain chances continue throughout the weekend with hopefully clearing skies after the morning hours Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.