FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of mild, wet weather moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild and wet weather will move into the region on Thursday and last through parts of the weekend.
The combination of a weak cold front stalled across the area along with abundant warmth and moisture will lead to rounds of rain and mild weather through the New Years holiday and into the weekend.
Tonight will see cloudy skies and much milder temperatures. By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will drop to mid 50s at the beach and into the upper 40s well inland. A few light showers will be possible from time to time tonight.
Thursday will continue to see milder weather blow into the area with afternoon temperatures climbing well into the upper 60s to near 70. Scattered showers will be likely at times through the day, but there will be plenty of breaks in between.
The new year will arrive with midnight temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lingering risk of showers.
New Years Day will see more clouds, mild temperatures near 70, and scattered showers at times.
The weekend will feature more wet weather at times. Saturday will see a few showers around through the morning with a bit of a break through the afternoon. By Saturday evening, another round of rain arrives and will likely the be the most significant with periods of moderate to heavy rain likely into Saturday night.
A few showers may remain across the area early Sunday, before drier weather finally arrives to finish up the weekend.
