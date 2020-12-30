Documents reveal how much S.C. has spent on COVID-19 vaccine preparation, distribution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – It has become a costly task for states to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and distribute the highly-anticipated vaccine.
But federal funding has been helping to ease that burden.
Earlier this week, WMBF reported that the CDC will send out at least $4.5 billion of federal funding to states to help with the rollout of the vaccine. At this point, DHEC does not know how much the state will receive out of the $4.5 billion in federal funding
However, this isn’t the first time South Carolina has received federal funding to help with planning and distribution.
According to DHEC’s most recent expenditure report, out of the nearly $2.4 million federal grant that the CDC sent out in September for vaccine preparation, only about $284,000 has actually been spent.
But it’s important to know that the statement doesn’t tell the full story.
DHEC officials explained the agency has obligated a great deal of that funding. So, in total, $1.8 million has been spent or already committed to vaccine preparation and distribution.
The state also received another federal grant earlier this month to help with vaccine preparation, but those statements aren’t available.
WMBF Investigates reporter Madison Martin asked DHEC officials how much they believe it will cost to distribute the vaccine in the state. She will have those details on WMBF News at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.