DHEC: S.C. records 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 2,323 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 280,024 and deaths to 4,846, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 124 new COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death. In Florence County, 104 new virus cases were reported and three confirmed deaths, one of which occurred in a young adult.
According to DHEC, 7,391 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 31.4%.
