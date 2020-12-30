Deputies arrest man in connection to Pee Dee nightclub shooting that hurt 2

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have taken one man into custody in connection to a nightclub shooting that left two people hurt.
Authorities were called Saturday morning to Da Spot Nightclub in the Bennettsville area to reports of shots fired.
Deputies discovered a fight inside the club led to gunfire.
Two people were shot and then flown to a local hospital to receive treatement, according to authorities.
An investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Donavan Easterling on Wednesday.
He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
The State Law Enforcement Division was also called in to determine if any COVID-19 protocols were violated at Da Spot Nightclub.
The investigation is ongoing.
