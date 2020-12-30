Deputies arrest man in connection to Pee Dee nightclub shooting that hurt 2

Deputies arrest man in connection to Pee Dee nightclub shooting that hurt 2
Donavan Easterling (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | December 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 5:02 PM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have taken one man into custody in connection to a nightclub shooting that left two people hurt.

Authorities were called Saturday morning to Da Spot Nightclub in the Bennettsville area to reports of shots fired.

Deputies discovered a fight inside the club led to gunfire.

Two people were shot and then flown to a local hospital to receive treatement, according to authorities.

An investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Donavan Easterling on Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The State Law Enforcement Division was also called in to determine if any COVID-19 protocols were violated at Da Spot Nightclub.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.