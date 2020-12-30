‘Count every legal vote’: S.C. congressman to object Electoral College certification of Biden win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina congressman has announced that he plans to object to the Electoral College’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents District 3 which covers the Upstate, posted on Facebook his intentions to contest the Electoral College on Jan. 6.
He stated that light needs to be shed on the issues that took place during the election. He added that it’s their mission to count every legal vote, throw out every illegal vote and investigate every irregularity and allegation.
President Donald Trump has made claims of election fraud in key voting states when it comes to mail-in votes and has filed several lawsuits.
A senator in Missouri also announced that he plans to contest the Electoral College.
Below is Duncan’s full statement:
I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as a Member of Congress, and with that oath comes the vital role of ensuring the legality and integrity of our free and fair election system. The 2020 election saw unprecedented institutional issues like states changing their voting systems in violation of their state constitutions, unelected bureaucrats changing election law instead of lawmakers themselves, poll watchers prohibited from doing their jobs, failure to properly scrutinize the validity of mail-in voting, and the list goes on. We need to shed light on the issues that took place during the 2020 election to preserve our electoral system for generations to come. Our mission is simple: Count every legal vote, throw out every illegal vote, and investigate every irregularity and allegation. All Americans should be on board with this mission.
On January 6, 2021, I plan to object to the Electoral College certification from states that experienced these unprecedented issues like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. I plan to object for the people of the Third District of South Carolina and the millions of Americans who are demanding transparency into the 2020 election. We the People know this is a pivotal decision for our great country. May God bless the United States of America.
