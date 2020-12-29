Wreath laying ceremony to be held for fallen Myrtle Beach officer

By WMBF News Staff | December 29, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 7:21 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will memorialize one of their own on Tuesday.

A wreath laying ceremony in honor of Pfc. Joseph McGarry will be held at 10 a.m. at the memorial fountain next to the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

McGarry was with the department for years when he was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2002, while confronting a possible suspect outside a Myrtle Beach doughnut shop.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tuesday’s ceremony will not be open to the public, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

However, the event will be livestream on the Myrtle Beach police Facebook page.

