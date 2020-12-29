United Way of Horry County looking for tax help volunteers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - United Way of Horry County is searching for volunteers to help eligible people of Horry County file their taxes for free.
This is possible through the organization’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA.
United Way of Horry County has about 15 volunteers for the VITA program so far but they need more.
“People are being a little more cautious and not wanting to come out and volunteer because they think they’re going to be in close contact with everyone. But what we’re doing is having all volunteers coming will wear PPE, the greeters and screeners will have PPE, and the tax preparers won’t have contact with anyone,” said Jentry Ward with United Way of Horry County.
People can sign up to be a volunteer here.
Volunteers will complete the VITA volunteer interest form which asks for a name, address, and email. It will also ask which position they would like to be. Officials say there are three: greeter, screener, and tax preparer.
Ward said if people choice to volunteer as a tax preparer, they will receive IRS tax certification online.
The free services through the program are available to Horry County community members who make $56,000 or less annually.
“Some people can’t afford to get their taxes filed or they don’t know how or they’ve been misled before, so having all these volunteers come out and help ensures that people are able to file their taxes on time and get back the money they may need after the holiday,” Ward said.
United Way of Horry County said eligible people can receive free tax preparation and electronic filing services through VITA. Typically, those who participate in the program would work with a volunteer face-to-face. But this year to help limit contact between one another, it will be a drop off style.
If people choose to file with United Way of Horry County they need to have their photo ID, Social Security card, and W-2. If the person filed unemployment this year, that will need to be filed on their taxes so be sure to have proof as well.
