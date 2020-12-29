Rice votes against $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus check; Graham in favor of increase

WASHINGTON (WMBF/AP) – Some South Carolina leaders made a big decision Monday night on if Americans should see more stimulus money in their bank accounts.
The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000 instead of $600, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments.
WMBF News took a look at how South Carolina representatives voted, which appears to have gone down party lines.
Congressman Tom Rice, who represents the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, voted against the increase. WMBF News has reached out to Rice’s office for comment but have not heard back.
Other South Carolina GOP lawmakers also voted “Nay” for raising the stimulus check from $600 to $2,000.
Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham voted in favor of the increase.
Now the fate of the potential boost to stimulus checks falls in the hands of the Senate where it faces an uphill battle in the GOP-led Senate where many in Trump’s party are not in support of the increase.
But South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has broken from his party and tweeted that he is in favor of the increase.
Senators are expected to vote on the possible increase on Wednesday.
