One dead after early-morning officer-involved shooting at apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shootout with Charleston Police early Tuesday morning at a downtown apartment complex.
Police responded to a call for service at approximately 3:15 at the Bridgeview Village Apartments in downtown Charleston, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at a news conference. Police arrived to respond to a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon, he said.
“At some point, officers arrived on scene encountered an individual with a gun,” Reynolds said. “An exchange of gunfire occurred during which a Charleston police officer was shot in the chest area and transported to the hospital. That officer was wearing a ballistic vest and was examined at the hospital, and has been released.”
The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was also shot and later died as a result of the shooting.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident.
Several agencies were reportedly seen outside the Bridgeview Village Apartments in downtown Charleston. Those apartments are located on Romney Street.
