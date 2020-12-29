Myrtle Beach City Services building to reopen Wednesday following COVID-19 exposure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach announced that its City Services building will reopen Wednesday morning for staff members.
The building was closed on Monday and Tuesday after three employees tested positive for coronavirus.
City spokesperson Mark Kruea explained to WMBF News that the threat of exposure and staff safety caused them to close the building, which houses several different departments.
While the building was closed, staff members worked from home and were still able to answer phone calls from the community.
During that time, cleaning crews were called in to disinfect the building. The city said five technicians spent several hours on the site and made sure the disinfection process was in compliance with CDC guidelines.
But the city said even though the building will be open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the drive-thru utility building will remain closed until Monday.
The drop-boxes are still available for utility payments.
