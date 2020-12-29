McMaster urges South Carolinians to not let their guard down ahead of New Year’s celebrations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday South Carolinians “may be letting their guard down” in relation to large gatherings as New Year’s Eve festivities fast approach.
McMaster’s comments come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Palmetto State. South Carolina has registered more than 8,400 new virus cases since Christmas Eve.
The governor’s statement reads:
“South Carolina’s businesses, restaurants, manufacturers and public facilitates have remained open for safe and secure operation due to the reasonable and measured actions that have been taken. South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings. As a reminder with New Year’s Eve approaching, attendance at indoor or outdoor events may not exceed 250 persons or 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal – unless reviewed and approved in advance by the Department of Commerce. This process has served our state well.”
The governor and First Lady Peggy McMaster previously tested positive for COVID-19, but are “feeling well,” the governor’s office said Monday.
According to officials, the first lady is no longer in isolation. The governor’s isolation period is expected to end on Dec. 31.
