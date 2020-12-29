Man charged after shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leaves one hurt, police say

Danta Clardy (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | December 29, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 12:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel that left one injured, according to police.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Danta Clardy.

Online records show Clardy is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was also booked on a drug charge and two fugitive of justice warrants.

Myrtle Beach responded to reports of a shooting around 1:20 a.m. Monday at the Coral Sands Motel.

According to police, one person was injured in the shooting, but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Clardy is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach jail.

