Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after being hospitalized with coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died 10 days after being hospitalized at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday night on Twitter.
“Congressman-elect Letlow felt a calling from a young age to serve the people of his home state, working behind the scenes for former Governor Bobby Jindal and serving as chief of staff to Congressman Ralph Abraham, who he was recently elected to succeed,” Edwards said. “COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon. I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family. I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends and the people of the 5th Congressional District. Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state.”
Gov. Edwards has ordered flags to be flown at half staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow’s funeral.
Letlow was elected to succeed Ralph Abraham to represent District 5 in Congress, which includes part of East and West Feliciana. He recently turned 41 and leaves behind a wife and two young children.
“Luke was part of our family. We loved him. We’re gonna miss him,” Abraham said. “He loved America. He loved his God and he loved his family.”
State leaders, including Gov. Edwards, offered their condolences on Twitter.
“Luke Letlow led an honorable life in public service to our State and our Nation,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a press release. “Luke was a true statesman committed to making Louisiana better. Luke’s death is a great tragedy, and Sharon’s and my prayers are with Julia and the kids.”
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Congressman Cedric Richmond (D-La.), Congressman Ralph Abraham (R-La.), Congressman Garret Graves (R-La.), Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.), and Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.) released the following statement on the passing of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow:
“We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation. More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family – like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease – needs our prayers. “We all join in sending our strongest support to Luke’s wife Julia and their young family, and are keeping them in our prayers.”
