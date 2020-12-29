Judge sets $1 million bond for Laurinburg attempted murder suspect

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday morning in Laurinburg, police said.
According to a press release from Laurinburg police, two victims said they were in their vehicle on Willow Drive when the suspect, identified as James Arthur Jones, 28, drove by and began firing.
Police say the victims’ vehicle was hit several times, but no injuries were reported.
Jones was arrested at his home without incident around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, possession of firearm by a felon, three counts of felony conspiracy, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in city limits.
According to police, Jones was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.
