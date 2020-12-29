HCS parent shares son’s virtual program experience, hopes to spark change in district

“My personal opinion would be more interaction with the teachers,” Johnston said. “More directional time with them would really benefit these kids, a designated time, even if it was just 2-3 days out of the week and not every single day, where they’re sitting down and learning for the week. I understand we’re all learning and this is all new to everybody. I’m sure we’re not the only family that has medical reasons as to why their kids can’t attend school. I just don’t think it’s fair to basically punish these kids for having a hard time adjusting and being able to complete this crazy amount of work. [I just want to] get it out there, even if it doesn’t make a big change if it at least plants a seed for somebody to make some of these changes or at least re-evaluate what they’re doing. I’m happy with that. I just don’t want to see a ton of other people struggling the way my son had been struggling through this.”