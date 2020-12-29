HCPD arrests 2 more in connection to shooting that left five people hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two more people were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in the Conway area.
Officers were called last month on Golden Key Road where they said five people were hurt in connection to the shooting.
Two of them were transported to the hospital.
Authorities added that three others had medical issues, and one of those victims was also taken to the hospital.
Police have tied Cordareal Rush and Aaron Hardee to the shootings. Both were arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Dustin Wilson has also been arrested in the case. He also faces two counts of attempted murder.
All three men have bonded out of jail.
Police have not said what led up to the shootings.
