Grand Strand law enforcement prepare for NYE celebrations, enforcing ‘Last Call’ order

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Despite it being an unusual year, law enforcement officers across the Grand Strand will still be on alert to make sure New Year’s Eve revelers stay safe.
This year will be different since Gov. Henry McMaster’s “Last Call” executive order remains in effect. It means that restaurants and bars will not be able to serve alcohol past 11 p.m. when people ring in 2021.
WMBF News reached out to Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department and North Myrtle Beach Police Department and asked if officers will be monitoring businesses to make sure they are abiding by the executive order.
MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said they will have their regulatory unit working as well as increased deployment of officers from patrol and traffic to focus on every aspect of safety.
“We want the transition into 2021 to be safe for our community and visitors. Our enforcement will be focused on that goal,” Vest said in an email to WMBF News.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov also said they will have additional officers out on patrol. She added that officers will respond if they receive any reports of non-compliance with state and local COVID-19 restrictions.
Pat Dowling, the spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach police, said it appears that since the governor’s order went into effect, businesses have complied.
“If we receive a complaint that a business is violating the Governor’s order, we will refer it to SLED for follow up and enforcement,” Dowling added.
He also said that police will be looking out for people who may be drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve.
