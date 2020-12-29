Florence County EMS employees roll-up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Even during a pandemic, Florence County Emergency Services never stopped doing their job of protecting and saving others. Now their personnel are getting some protection of their own.
When the Florence County Risk Management Department found out first responders would be one of the first groups available to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they negotiated with the EMS department’s employee clinic at McLeod Regional Medical Center to administer the drug.
“We’ve been dealing with this for eight months, and in that time frame we’ve seen such a huge shift in healthcare, and for this to be an option for us is a good thing,” said Professional Training and Personnel Officer Kate Smith.
Five employees have already received the first dosage, and nearly ten more are scheduled to receive the vaccine over the next few weeks.
Smith said the vaccine is important for creating immunity to the virus. While it’ll keep medics safer, it’s just as important for their patients.
“The importance for this is to build immunity so we aren’t carriers to our patients. It kind of goes both ways, just like patients can share illnesses with us there’s also a possibility we could share an illness with a patient,” said Smith.
Florence County EMS is making the vaccine completely voluntary for employees
Smith said just like any other patient, their staff has the right to choose the best option for themselves.
“If they want to take the vaccine, absolutely take it, if they’re hesitant and want to wait for a second or third generation, okay that’s fine too, and if they choose not to take it that’s okay too. As long as it’s not a mandated component for health care, then it’s good for our employees to do that,” said Smith.
With a new vaccine, some people may have concerns, so Smith said she reached out to staff to let them know they have resources and people available to answer questions about the vaccine.
