Flames, smoke take over vehicle during crash in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville firefighters were called to a fiery crash on Monday night.
A viewer sent WMBF News pictures and video as flames and smoke poured out of the vehicle on Bay Road.
Firefighters said no one was hurt in the wreck.
The city of Hartsville told WMBF News that details on the crash would have to be obtained from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WMBF News has reached out to troopers to gather more information on how the wreck happened.
