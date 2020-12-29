FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Tuesday ahead, warming trend to end 2020

2021 looks to start on a busy note as a cold front will approach the area on Friday. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will push afternoon temperatures into the 70s again. The risk of scattered showers and a few storms will be likely throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. While it’s still early, the main threat for any strong storm at this time looks to be damaging winds. This will all be dependent on the timing of the front and the ingredients in place during the passage of that front here in the Carolinas. For now, stay tuned with us on that First Alert Weather App as we learn more about that chance of potentially stronger storms.