FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Tuesday ahead, warming trend to end 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine continues today with seasonable temperatures before a big time warm up to end the year.
As you’re stepping out the door, it’s another comfortable start with temperatures in the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s across the beaches. Highs today will not be as warm as they were on Monday but still will be nice with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Our area of high pressure will begin to push to the east, allowing for southerly winds to pump in plenty of warmth but also moisture into the Carolinas. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday with high temperatures back into the lower 60s along the beaches. Wednesday is a transition day with warmer weather slowly working in as the winds aren’t fully transitioned out of the south just yet.
By Thursday, southerly winds will be in full force, allowing temperatures to reach the 70s easily. With the addition of the warmer weather, humidity and cloud cover will be on the increase with a chance of showers on Thursday. The best chance of rain looks to arrive Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours as we end 2020. As we head into 2021, we will see cloudy skies and mild weather at midnight with temperatures in the lower 60s.
2021 looks to start on a busy note as a cold front will approach the area on Friday. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will push afternoon temperatures into the 70s again. The risk of scattered showers and a few storms will be likely throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. While it’s still early, the main threat for any strong storm at this time looks to be damaging winds. This will all be dependent on the timing of the front and the ingredients in place during the passage of that front here in the Carolinas. For now, stay tuned with us on that First Alert Weather App as we learn more about that chance of potentially stronger storms.
