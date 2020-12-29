FIRST ALERT: Increasing warmth and showers for the New Year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much warmer weather returns to the region for the New Years holiday and will be accompanied by showers and possible a few thunderstorms at times.
Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 30s across the beaches and into the lower 30s across the Pee Dee.
Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rebound to around 60 across the Grand Strand. Inland areas will see cooler temperatures hanging on through the day with readings in the lower to middle 50s. Skies will turn cloudy through the day with a sprinkle or light shower possible by late in the day.
By Thursday, southerly winds will start to transport in much warmer weather. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70. With the addition of the warmer weather, humidity and cloud cover will be on the increase. Spotty showers will be likely at times on Thursday with even an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. The best chance of rain looks to arrive Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours as we end 2020.
Mild and unsettled weather will continue for the start of 2021. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 70 at the beaches and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee on New Years Day. Once again, showers will be possible at times with a few thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon and evening.
