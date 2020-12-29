DHEC reports nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been sent to S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on how many COVID-19 vaccines have been sent to South Carolina over the past few weeks.
As of Dec. 29, the state has received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
DHEC provided a breakdown of how many doses were provided each week since the FDA approved emergency use authorization:
- Week of 12/14: 42,900 doses received
- Week of 12/21: 30,225 doses received
- Week of 12/28: 39,000 doses received
The health agency noted that the state will continue to receive doses on a weekly basis, but the number of doses will vary and won’t be known until the vaccine shipments arrive from the federal government.
DHEC officials said out of the vaccines received, 31,5111 doses have been administered to those in Phase 1-A. The Pfizer vaccine has mainly been distributed to critical frontline healthcare workers who are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19.
WMBF News reached out to Grand Strand hospitals to see how many doses they have received and administered.
Conway Medical Center said it has received 3,900 doses and has administered over 1,100 doses to staff and others within the Phase 1-A community.
Tidelands said that it has received 1,475 vaccine doses and has administered 800 doses. Most of the doses have gone to internal healthcare workers and some first responders.
Grand Strand Health has not said how many doses the hospital has received but did say it has administered over 1,330 doses.
Those in Phase 1-A will receive a second vaccine shot 21 days after receiving the first dose.
DHEC’s interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler explained to WMBF News that the second dose is being held by the federal government for those individuals to ensure that they receive the second dose.
As for the Moderna vaccine, South Carolina received 84,500 doses of it on Monday. The number of doses allocated will be provided at a later time.
The Moderna vaccine is allocated to the CDC’s Long-Term Care Program. The federal program is working with CVS and Walgreens to provide vaccines to those in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.
WMBF News was at The Lakes at Litchfield facility when the first doses were administered to residents and staff members.
DHEC added that it has a limited role in the CDC’s Long-Term Care Program other than dedicating doses of the state’s vaccine allotment to the program.
Many people have been wondering exactly who falls under Phase 1-B and when the state will move to Phase 1-B.
DHEC officials said that the South Carolina Vaccine Advisory Committee will be going over Phase 1-B recommendations made by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The recommendations could be finalized as early as next week, according to DHEC.
The CDC’s committee has also recommended developing a Phase 1-C category. The state’s vaccine committee will begin to develop a Phase 1-C that’s in alignment with federal guidance.
