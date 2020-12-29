DHEC: Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 22 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 2,208 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 277,563 and deaths to 4,804, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 137 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. In Florence County, 82 new virus cases were reported but no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, there were 8,139 individual test results reported statewide Monday, with a percent positive rate of 27.1%.
For more information on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.