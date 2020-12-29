COVID-19 testing opportunities available in the Pee Dee, Grand Strand

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting several COVID-19 testing events in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities. (Source: AP/File)
By WMBF News Staff | December 29, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 1:55 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting several COVID-19 testing events in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities.

According to DHEC, testing is available at the following locations:

  • December 29, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged
  • December 29, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Stables Park, 2400 Petigru Dr., Pawleys Island, SC  29585. *Preregistration encouraged
  • December 30, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, The Rock Church, 1408 Mill Pond Rd., Conway, SC  29526. *Preregistration encouraged
  • December 30, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree, SC  29556. *Preregistration encouraged
  • December 31, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Choppee Recreation Center at Northwest Regional Park, 8259 Choppee Rd., Georgetown, SC  29440. *Preregistration encouraged
  • December 31, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Eloise Grice Recreation Center, 603 Green St., Marion, SC  29571. *Preregistration encouraged
  • December 29-31, 2020, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged:
  1. Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
  2. Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
  3. Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC  29526
  4. Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC  29532
  5. Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
  6. Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
  7. Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
  8. Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
  9. Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC  29560
  10. Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC  29010
  11. Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC  29574
  12. Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC  29512
  13. Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC  29577
  14. Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC  29566
  15. Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
  16. Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

For more information on COVID-19 testing opportunities in South Carolina, click here.

