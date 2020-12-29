COVID-19 testing opportunities available in the Pee Dee, Grand Strand

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting several COVID-19 testing events in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities.
According to DHEC, testing is available at the following locations:
- December 29, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 29, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Stables Park, 2400 Petigru Dr., Pawleys Island, SC 29585. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 30, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, The Rock Church, 1408 Mill Pond Rd., Conway, SC 29526. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 30, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree, SC 29556. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 31, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Choppee Recreation Center at Northwest Regional Park, 8259 Choppee Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 31, 2020, 10 am- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Eloise Grice Recreation Center, 603 Green St., Marion, SC 29571. *Preregistration encouraged
- December 29-31, 2020, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged:
- Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
- Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
- Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
- Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
- Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
- Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
- Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
- Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
- Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
- Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
- Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
- Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
- Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566
- Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
- Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
For more information on COVID-19 testing opportunities in South Carolina, click here.
