Chadwell Voted 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. In his third year as the head coach at Coastal Carolina, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game. This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.