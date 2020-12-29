Chadwell Voted 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The postseason accolades continue to roll in for Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell, as the Chanticleer leader was voted the Walter Camp Coach of the Year, it was announced today by the Walter Camp Foundation.
The Walter Camp Coach of the Year is selected by the nation’s 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. Chadwell is the first coach from Sun Belt Conference to earn the award.
This is the third national coach of the year award for the CCU head coach as he was also named the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year.
Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. In his third year as the head coach at Coastal Carolina, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game. This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.
The team earned 16 selections to the 2020 All-Sun Belt team, including 10 first-team selections. They also secured five of the conference’s six individual awards: Player and Freshman of the Year (quarterback Grayson McCall); Defensive Player of the Year (defensive end Tarron Jackson); Newcomer of the Year (cornerback D’Jordan Strong) and Coach of the Year (Chadwell).
