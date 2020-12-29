Authorities arrest man in connection to deadly DUI crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers announced Tuesday that a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed one person and left three others hurt.
Jacob Beasley of Hartsville is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.
Troopers said on Dec. 13, Beasley was driving a Ford pickup on Highway 403 near Weaver Street when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then overturned.
The coroner said 24-year-old William Fountain died in the crash.
Beasley is currently at the W. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
