VIDEO: Kids get early Christmas present when dad returns early from deployment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WECT) - It’s going to be an extra merry Christmas for one South Carolina family!
When Rebecca Soyars found out her husband, Todd, was returning early from an overseas deployment, she set up a special surprise for their three daughters.
On Sunday, Emma, Leah and Sara Beth found a large gift-wrapped box on the front porch of their Greenville, S.C.
Inside was Todd, who was greeted with plenty of screams, tears and hugs when he emerged.
The Soyars, who met while attending New Hanover High School, are planning to come to the Wilmington area next week to celebrate the holidays with Rebecca’s parents, who live in Currie.
