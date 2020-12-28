‘They deserve it’: Murrells Inlet Home Depot employees surprise first responders with lunch

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping a local Home Depot from giving back to the community.
Gretch Sankovich, the assistant store manager at the Murrells Inlet Home Depot, explained that because of the pandemic, they have not been able to get out and volunteer in the community like they usually do every year.
So this week, the store decided to surprise the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District with lunch on Monday from Danny’s Authentic NY Pizza. They will also provide lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“They deserve it, they’re great guys, they need it and deserve the best,” said Sankovich.
She added that not only do they see many of the firefighters and EMTs from MIGC shopping at the store, but they also come and help out whenever they’re needed.
“When we have alarm calls in the middle of the night and the sprinkler system is going off, they’re always there, you know, squeegeeing water out of the doors and they just help us so much with anything we need,” Sankovich said.
The store will be feeding 75 firefighters. The funds are being provided by the Home Depot Foundation.
