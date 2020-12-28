SCDC: Inmates locked correctional officer in cell at McCormick Correctional

MCCORMICK, SC. (WIS) - Officials said several inmates tried to escape from the McCormick Correctional Institute on Sunday night, but none succeeded.
Inmates locked a correctional officer in a jail cell, a South Carolina Department of Corrections spokeswoman said.
After that, five inmates were caught “near an interior prison yard fence” around 6 p.m., SCDC said. However, no inmates escaped.
No staff members were hurt. Two inmates were taken to the hospital but they are expected to be OK, officials said.
“The incident is over, and the institution is secure,” SCDC said.
SCDC Police Services and SLED are investigating.
SCDC Director Bryan Stirling thanked the McCormick County Sheriff’s Department, McCormick Police Department, SLED, SC Highway Patrol and McCormick County EMS for their assistance.
