Residents, staff at Pawleys Island retirement community receive COVID-19 vaccine

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents and staff at a Pawleys Island retirement community will receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.
The Lakes at Litchfield partnered with CVS Health to administer the Moderna vaccine, officials said.
In total, more than 250 vaccinations will be completed during Monday’s clinic, according to a press release from the facility.
“We are extremely excited and blessed to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to our Residents and Staff. The Pandemic is far from over outside of The Lakes at Litchfield; but for our Residents and Staff, the end is finally near,” Tim Layton, executive director of The Lakes at Litchfield, said in the release.
