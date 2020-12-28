Police investigate Laurinburg shooting that left one injured

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Laurinburg, according to officials.
Capt. Chris Young with Laurinburg police said officers were called to the 1100 block of Tara Drive around 6:25 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
Authorities said the victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot once and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victim is currently listed in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, Young added.
According to police, the victim reported he was shot from a white Ford Escape by a man wearing a blue bandana.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.
