Pee Dee fireworks store sees rise in business ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re selling fireworks, two dates are circled on the calendar are the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day.
Jeanie Hunt has worked in the firework industry for almost 30 years and currently serves as the store manager for one of the Jab’s Fireworks in Dillon.
Jab’s had a line out the door on Jul. 3. For New Years, Hunt said business began picking up the week before Christmas.
“Ever since Christmas we’ve been really good with our sales, had a lot of returning customers and we had a lot of people tell us they wanted to be here before New Years so they wouldn’t have to be in a line,” said Hunt.
Jabs is open year-round selling fireworks for events like weddings, gender reveals and even funerals. But 90% of their sales come from New Year’s Eve celebrations and Independence Day alone.
Even during a pandemic, Hunt said sales are as good as ever.
“It really hasn’t hurt us too bad with the COVID-19, because we went by the guidelines and we still have our customers come in and everything and we’ve done good this year with it,” said Hunt.
Rodney Tapp traveled from Cameron, North Carolina to buy fireworks for a family gathering on New Year’s Eve.
As he walked through the store, he wasn’t sure where to begin.
“We’re looking at the assortment packs, and my son is trying to buy quarter sticks of dynamite and I’m like we can’t have that, but we’ve just got some random things,” said Tapp.
As Tapp and many others celebrate the new year, Hunt hopes they can help them finish off 2020 with a bang.
“We’re happy we can help everyone bring in the new year and take 2020 out, and we’re hoping for a better year in 2021,” said Hunt.
If the buildings reach COVID-19 capacity over the next few days, Hunt said they’ll create a line and will limit the number of customers inside the store.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.