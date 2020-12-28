PAR Physical Therapy helps improve your quality of life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Performance and Rehabilitation is what PAR Physical Therapy stands for. They are a team of four people and make sure their patients feel right at home.
They offer many services and one is helping with back pain. “We really thrive on getting results, especially during our first visit. We try to get a nice a-ha moment because in the way healthcare’s going now a days we really need to get results quickly” said Owner of PAR Physical Therapy, Chris Garavito.
The owner says getting patients results in the first session is what separates them from everyone else. Seeing a change in the patient for the better is what they strive for.
For more information visit www.parphysicaltherapy.com.
