One hurt in shooting at Myrtle Beach motel
By WMBF News Staff | December 28, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 7:56 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to police.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police said officers were called to reports of a shooting around 1:20 a.m. at the Coral Sands Motel.

An online search shows the motel is located at 301 North Ocean Boulevard.

Vest said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people were detained in connection to the shooting, according to police.

