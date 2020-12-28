One hurt in shooting at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to police.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police said officers were called to reports of a shooting around 1:20 a.m. at the Coral Sands Motel.
An online search shows the motel is located at 301 North Ocean Boulevard.
Vest said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Several people were detained in connection to the shooting, according to police.
