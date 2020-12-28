Myrtle Beach’s utility billing office temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A COVID-19 exposure among staff has temporarily closed a Myrtle Beach city building, officials said.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the city’s utility billing office will be closed on Monday, Dec. 28, and Tuesday, Dec. 29.
As a result, officials said the drive-thru payment window at the city services building, located at 921 North Oak Street, will be closed both days, perhaps longer.
Customers can still make utility bill payments in the city services’ drop boxes, and staff will be answering telephones.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and take this opportunity to remind everyone to follow safety protocols related to COVID-19,” the city said on Facebook.
