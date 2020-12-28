LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts move to virtual learning following holidays

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several school districts in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have made the decision to move students to virtual/eLearning after the holiday break.
Multiple school districts said the measure was taken for the safety of students, teachers and staff as coronavirus cases rise across the state, especially after holiday breaks.
Below is a list of school districts that have made the decision to move to virtual learning following the holiday break. This list will be updated if more school districts make the decision.
Horry County Schools:
The school district will operate in the full-time distance learning model from Jan. 4 – Jan. 15. The school district stated that it made this decision due to the projected rise in COVID-19 cases following the extended holiday break and also the inability to accurately track COVID-19 cases while school was not in session.
During the two weeks of full-time distance learning, school facilities will be closed. All teachers will also provide instruction to students through the virtual environment.
Georgetown County School District:
The Georgetown County School District will return from winter break in remote instruction from Jan. 4 – Jan. 8. The district will resume hybrid instruction the week of Jan. 11.
The school district said a major factor in its decision was due to the potential challenges with adequate staffing for employees who may test positive or be placed in quarantine during the winter break.
Florence County School District Five:
The district announced it will begin virtual learning on Jan. 4 during a two-week period due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures. Face-to-face learning will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The district said that schools will be in contact with families regarding assignments and technology distribution, if necessary.
Marion County School District:
The superintendent announced that all students will go to virtual/remote learning during the first two weeks of January 2021.
Marlboro County School District:
The school district announced students will use virtual/eLearning platform from Jan. 4 – Jan. 15.
Teachers will not be required to report to buildings, but they will resume classes using the virtual/eLearning.
All other employees will report to work.
