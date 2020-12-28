Jackson and Brewer Earn AP All-America Accolades

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior defensive linemen Tarron Jackson and C.J. Brewer picked up Associated Press All-America honors it was announced today. Jackson garnered first team honors, while Brewer received third team accolades.
Jackson has also garnered All-America recognition from ESPN, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and CBS Sports/247Sports this postseason.
Jackson was also tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Sun Belt first team honors for the second-straight season. He has been stellar again this season despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he has played this year. A finalist and semifinalist for several national defensive player awards this season, he led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0. He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020. A three-time SBC Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson was also named a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, a 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award candidate, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Brewer finished the season tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks this season. He was also third on the team and eighth in the league with 11.0 tackles-for-loss this year. He was fifth on the team with 60 total tackles and has also recorded six quarterback hurries, forced one fumble, and recovered a fumble on the defensive line for CCU.
He recorded a career-high 14 tackles, to go along with 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks, in the win over Appalachian State, to earn Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors. He also recorded 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks in the season-opening win over Kansas and caught his first career touchdown pass in the win over KU.
