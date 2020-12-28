Horry County police clear scene of ‘active incident’ near Myrtle Beach airport

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department cleared the scene of what was called an “active incident” near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Officers were called Monday night to Shetland Lane, which is off Highway 17 Bypass.
At one point, the police department asked people to avoid the area as they investigated.
They have since cleared the scene and said there is no threat to the community.
It’s not clear why officers were called to the area.
