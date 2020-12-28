Horry County business sues SCDOT after being forced to move during Hurricane Florence

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A business along Highway 501 has sued the South Carolina Department of Transportation stating the agency’s actions to keep Highway 501 open during Hurricane Florence forced them to relocate.
Chancel Hospitality Residential and Tourism Inc. filed the lawsuit on Dec.16.
The lawsuit claims the SCDOT built levee to keep Highway 501 open, during unprecedented flooding from Hurricane Florence, but blocked access to its office located at 736 Highway 501 East in Conway.
The company said as a result they had to temporarily move their office from September 18, 2018, until October 5, 2018, to a different location in downtown Conway.
The lawsuit is seeking compensation in the amount of $32,276.51 in expenses the company incurred during those 18 days.
Hurricane Florence brought flooding and devastation to the Carolinas.
More than $40 million in damage was reported across Horry County alone.
WMBF News has reached out to the SCDOT for comment on the lawsuit. We’re waiting to hear back.
