FIRST ALERT: Cooler Tuesday ahead of warm and wet New Years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Slightly cooler weather arrives on Tuesday before a big warm up for the New Year.
After Monday afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s, a surge of cooler weather arrives tonight. By daybreak Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the middle 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 along the Grand Strand.
Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine but slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.
Temperatures will quickly rise back into the 60s on Wednesday as milder weather begins to flow into the Carolinas.
By Thursday, southerly winds return back to the forecast and allow temperatures to warm to 70 degrees. With the addition of the warmer weather, humidity and clouds will be on the increase with a chance of showers at times especially Thursday afternoon and evening.
The stroke of midnight New Years Eve will feature cloudy and very mild weather with temperatures in the lower 60s.
A cold front will approach the area on Friday. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will once again push afternoon temperatures to 70. However, the risk of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will remain through the day. While it’s too soon for any specific details, the cold front may provide the risk of strong to severe storms by late in the day Friday.
