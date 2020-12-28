FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and warmer than normal this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the recent stretches of cold weather, we are in for a change of pace as we head into the last few days of 2020.
It’s a cool start but temperatures are not bad compared to previous mornings. You will start the day in the mid 30s this morning with temperatures quickly climbing throughout the day and into the afternoon hours. Highs today will top out in the lower 60s with abundant sunshine and and rain-free conditions not only for today but through the first half of the work week.
A dry cold front will work through the region tonight and will bring those highs down into the mid 50s on Tuesday. Sunshine will continue and even with a slight cool down, we are right where we should be for this time of year. After Tuesday, it’s time to really warm up!
Highs will climb quickly into the 60s on Wednesday and eventually the 70s on Thursday as southerly winds return back to the forecast. The warm front will pass through the area on Thursday, brining highs into the 70s but also moisture back into the area. With the addition of the warmer weather, we will also add in the rain chances on Thursday with a 30% chance of showers.
Thursday should remain dry for most but our rain chances will begin to turn common as we head into Friday as yet another system aims for the Carolinas with a cold front bringing showers and storms. As of now, the timing of this front has been pushed back since we talked last week. Models love the idea of this front coming in late Friday night. Of course, those fine details will change over the course of the next three to five days.
