Drive-thru COVID-19 testing returns to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials announced Monday drive-thru COVID-19 testing will return to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, testing will be available at the convention center on Monday, Jan. 4, and Monday, Jan. 25.
Testing on both days will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Officials said the testing is free and will be provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
