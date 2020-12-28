DHEC reports 1,540 more COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 275,285 and deaths to 4,782, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 192 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. In Florence County, 69 new virus cases were reported and two additional deaths.
According to DHEC, there were 5,397 individual test results reported statewide Sunday, with a percent positive rate of 28.5%.
